Google down for more than 12,000 US users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 18, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google was down for more than 12,000 users in the United States late on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

