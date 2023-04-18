Google down for more than 12,000 US users - Downdetector

April 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google was down for more than 12,000 users in the United States late on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

