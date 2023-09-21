News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google discussed dropping Broadcom as AI chips supplier - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 21, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2-3

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google's executives have discussed dropping Broadcom AVGO.O as a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips as early as 2027, The Information reported on Thursday.

If that happens, Google will design the chips - known as tensor processing units - in-house, the report said, adding that executives set a goal earlier this year to ditch Broadcom following a standoff between the companies over the price Broadcom was charging for the chips.

Google also plans to launch an improved networking chip, internally code-named Granite Redux, with chipmaker Marvell Technology MRVL.Oby next year, The Information said.

Google, Broadcom and Marvell didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Broadcom shares fell 3.7% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AVGO
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.