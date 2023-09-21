Google discussed dropping Broadcom as AI chips supplier - The Information

Adds details in paragraph 2-3

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O Google's executives have discussed dropping Broadcom AVGO.O as a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) chips as early as 2027, The Information reported on Thursday.

If that happens, Google will design the chips - known as tensor processing units - in-house, the report said, adding that executives set a goal earlier this year to ditch Broadcom following a standoff between the companies over the price Broadcom was charging for the chips.

Google also plans to launch an improved networking chip, internally code-named Granite Redux, with chipmaker Marvell Technology MRVL.Oby next year, The Information said.

Google, Broadcom and Marvell didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Broadcom shares fell 3.7% in premarket trading.

