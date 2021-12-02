Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is postponing its return-to-office plan for offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a memo it obtained.

