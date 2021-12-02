World Markets
GOOGL

Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Alphabet Inc's Google is postponing its return-to-office plan for offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a memo it obtained.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is postponing its return-to-office plan for offices in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a memo it obtained.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular