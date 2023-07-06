News & Insights

Google delays release of fully custom phone chip until 2025 - The Information

July 06, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple AAPL.O and Nvidia NVDA.O among its customers.

Google and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

