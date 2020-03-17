US Markets

Google delays launch of coronavirus informational website

Contributor
Paresh Dave Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to launch a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing later this week, behind schedule.

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google plans to launch a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing later this week, behind schedule.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai had said in a blog post on Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the U.S. government to create a website by Monday night that would be full of resources and links focused on the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

But with local and national guidance changing significantly from Sunday to Monday, Google said in a statement on Tuesday, it would need to roll out the website later this week.

Verily, a fellow Alphabet Inc company, late on Sunday launched a website that uses a series of questions to determine whether someone needs to be tested for the novel coronavirus and then connects them with a testing location in the San Francisco Bay Area.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular