Google DeepMind unveils GenCast AI weather model

Google DeepMind on Wednesday unveiled GenCast, an AI weather model that the company claims outperforms traditional methods on up to 15-day weather and deadly storm forecasts. Google DeepMind said in a blog post: “GenCast marks a critical advance in AI-based weather prediction that builds on our previous weather model, which was deterministic, and provided a single, best estimate of future weather. By contrast, a GenCast forecast comprises an ensemble of 50 or more predictions, each representing a possible weather trajectory… An ensemble forecast expresses uncertainty by making multiple predictions that represent different possible scenarios.”
