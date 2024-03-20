Google DeepMind Co-founder Mustafa Suleyman Joins Microsoft As CEO Of AI Division

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) has tapped Mustafa Suleyman, one of the co-founders of Google's DeepMind, as CEO of its AI program.

In a post on X, Suleyman announced that he's joining Microsoft as the CEO of a new team that handles the company's consumer-facing AI products, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge.

"I'm excited to announce that today I'm joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I'll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing and Edge. My friend and longtime collaborator Karen Simonyan will be Chief Scientist, and several of our amazing teammates have chosen to join us," he tweeted.

"@InflectionAI will continue on its mission under a new CEO, and look to reach more people than ever by making its API widely available to developers and businesses the world over," he added.

"It's been an amazing journey, with so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for your support. Things really are just getting started," he concluded.

DeepMind, a British-American artificial intelligence research laboratory which serves as a subsidiary of Google, was founded in the UK in 2010 by Suleyman, Demis Hassabis, and Shane Legg. It was acquired by Google in 2014. The company is based in London, with research centers in Canada, France, Germany, and the United States.

Suleyman remained with DeepMind until 2019 when he moved to work directly for Google as an AI product management lead. He later departed the company in 2022 to form a new startup, Inflection, which competed with OpenAI.

