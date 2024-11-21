News & Insights

Stocks

Google created a culture of concealment among its employees, NY Times reports

November 21, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

After facing antitrust scrutiny back in 2008, Google sent a memo telling employees they should refrain from speculation and sarcasm and “think twice” before writing to one another about “hot topics,” David Streitfeld of The New York Times reports. The company’s technology was tweaked too, with the company’s messaging tool now capable to wiping an incautious phrase the day after it was sent. This memo marked the beginning of a 15-year campaign by Google to make deletion the default in its internal communications.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.