Google created a culture of concealment among its employees, NY Times reports

After facing antitrust scrutiny back in 2008, Google sent a memo telling employees they should refrain from speculation and sarcasm and “think twice” before writing to one another about “hot topics,” David Streitfeld of The New York Times reports. The company’s technology was tweaked too, with the company’s messaging tool now capable to wiping an incautious phrase the day after it was sent. This memo marked the beginning of a 15-year campaign by Google to make deletion the default in its internal communications.
