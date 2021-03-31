Google Contributes EUR 25 Mln To European Media Fund To Fight Misinformation

(RTTNews) - Google said it will contribute 25 million euros to help launch the European Media and Information Fund to strengthen media literacy skills, fight misinformation and support fact checking.

The European Media and Information Fund is managed by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in partnership with the European University Institute. The European Digital Media Observatory will act as independent advisor in the formulation of calls, as well as in the evaluation and selection of projects. The multi-donor Fund will have an initial duration of five years, which may be extended.

"..And we're of course continuing our other efforts to support media literacy for young people, with Be Internet Legends and Be Internet Citizens providing digital skills to help schoolchildren and teenagers verify and fact-check," Google said in a statement.

Google noted that, in the coming weeks, the fund will open for proposals from academics, nonprofits and publishers based in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

Independent committees made up of industry experts will select the winning ideas and Google won't be involved in any decision making related to the Fund, Google said.

Google said its commitment builds on its previous grants to fact checkers and nonprofits, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines, and its work to tackle misinformation in the run up to other major events, such as elections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.