Google Considers Penalties Over IAC's Chrome Browser Extensions: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Google is considering whether to impose severe penalties on online conglomerate IAC/InterActive Corp. over alleged deceptive marketing practices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As per the report, Google determined that IAC misled users about its browser extensions, and the company could go as far as banning those products from its Chrome browser.

Browser extensions are external applications that run inside Google's Chrome browser.

Meanwhile, IAC considers that such a move would devastate a major part of its business.

Google is yet to act on the internal recommendation of its Chrome trust and safety team regarding IAC. The company's executives, including Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker, are concerned that penalties could be viewed as anticompetitive.

In October, Google was sued by federal prosecutors for allegedly operating an antitrust monopoly in search.

