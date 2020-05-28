Google considering taking stake in Vodafone Idea -FT

May 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group Plc's <VOD.L > struggling India business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google is considering buying a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea, the FT reported, citing one of the people. The process is at an early stage, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/2M2iVZA)

Vodafone said it does not comment on market speculation, while Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Facebook Inc agreed to invest $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Reliance Industries' RELI.NS digital arm, Jio, which competes with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS in India's fiercely competitive telecom market.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

