Google confirms ITA software glitch affecting websites of U.S. airlines

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

April 5 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google on Monday confirmed that there was an issue with its ITA software, which powers ticketing and other services on the websites of many U.S. airlines.

Reports by users showed issues on Monday with the websites of Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O, according to Downdetector.com.

People familiar with the matter also said there seemed to be an outage on ITA. United Airlines UAL.O also appeared to be impacted by the issue.

A Google spokesperson said the company was working to implement a fix.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Anil D'Silva)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

