US Markets
GOOGL

Google commits to complying with EU rules, says EU

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 26, 2023 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The EU said on Thursday that Google, owned by Alphabet GOOGL.O, committed to give consumers clearer and more accurate information to comply with EU rules.

The European Commission, who said in the statement that it's a step forward in the right direction, also said that Google had agreed to introduce changes in Google store, Google play store, Google hotels and Google flights to ensure compliance with EU consumer rules.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.