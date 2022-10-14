Markets
Google + Coinbase: Surprising Partners Building in Crypto

Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) announced a partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Google this week, and it contributes to the trend of big companies building in the blockchain. In Google's case, it will start taking payments for cloud services in crypto, but that use case could expand. Travis Hoium breaks down why this is a big deal for Coinbase in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Oct. 11, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2022.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Travis Hoium has positions in Coinbase Global, Inc. and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Mastercard, Starbucks, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services and recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

