Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify and several other sites down

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Several social media apps and internet services including Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were down on Tuesday.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Several social media apps and internet services including Google Cloud GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Snapchat SNAP.N and Spotify SPOT.N were down on Tuesday.

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them", after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook FB.O, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration changes on the social media company's routers.

    Most Popular