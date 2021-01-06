Google Cloud Seeks Blockchain Expert for China Division

Cloud computing giant Google Cloud is seeking to hire a “blockchain business development manager” to be based in China.

According to a post, Google Cloud is hiring a manager for its team to sell enterprise accounts to C-level executives.

Applicants will be considered from Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Google Cloud has a number of blockchain products such as the Blockchain Wallet and Blockchain Explorer.

In 2018, Google partnered with Digital Asset partnered to integrate blockchain technology with Google Cloud.

In May, Google teamed up with Theta Labs in a move meant to help the video delivery network onboard users through Google Cloud.

The platform runs on the same infrastructure Google uses for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage and YouTube.

Read more: Google Cloud Does Not Intend to Take EOS Rewards as a Block Producer

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.