US Markets
GOOGL

Google Cloud secures U.S. defense department contract

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud said on Wednesday it has secured a deal with the United States Department of Defense to help detect and respond to cyber threats.

May 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google Cloud said on Wednesday it has secured a deal with the United States Department of Defense to help detect and respond to cyber threats.

The deal allows the Defense Innovation Unit to run applications across platforms including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure while being managed through the Google Cloud Console, the company said.

The contract may be in seven figures, online news site Axios reported citing a reply from the company.

Google had earlier made a bid for a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the defense department, which was ultimately awarded to Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular