Google Cloud, Hugging Face Join Hands To Enhance Generative AI And ML Development

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google Cloud and Hugging Face announced a strategic partnership on Thursday to accelerate generative artificial intelligence and machine language development.

The Hugging Face developers can now access Google Cloud's purpose-built AI platform, Vertex AI, and support the Google Kubernetes Engine or GKE deployment.

Under the agreement, Hugging Face would utilize the Cloud platform to train its developers to create new generative AI applications by using Google's AI-optimized infrastructure which includes tensor processing units or TPUs, and graphics processing units or GPUs.

Alphabet Inc.'s stock is currently trading at $153.45, up 2.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

