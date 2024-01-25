News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

Google Cloud, Hugging Face Join Hands To Enhance Generative AI And ML Development

January 25, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google Cloud and Hugging Face announced a strategic partnership on Thursday to accelerate generative artificial intelligence and machine language development.

The Hugging Face developers can now access Google Cloud's purpose-built AI platform, Vertex AI, and support the Google Kubernetes Engine or GKE deployment.

Under the agreement, Hugging Face would utilize the Cloud platform to train its developers to create new generative AI applications by using Google's AI-optimized infrastructure which includes tensor processing units or TPUs, and graphics processing units or GPUs.

Alphabet Inc.'s stock is currently trading at $153.45, up 2.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.