Google chief Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet as co-founders step aside
By Paresh Dave
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc GOOGLE.O, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
"While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!" Page and fellow co-founder Sergey Brin wrote in the blog.
