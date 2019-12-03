US Markets

Google chief Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet as co-founders step aside

Contributor
Paresh Dave Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRANDON WADE

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc GOOGLE.O, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!" Page and fellow co-founder Sergey Brin wrote in the blog.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Leslie Adler)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular