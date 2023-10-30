Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in US antitrust trial

Updates with hearing beginning

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and its subsidiary Google, testified Monday in a once-in-a generation antitrust fight with the U.S. government that the company sought to make browser use and internet search easy and secure.

Pichai testified under oath in a trial to determine whether Google acted illegally to maintain its dominance of search and parts of search advertising. If the government wins, the company may be forced to scrap some business practices that have helped it stay on top.

In testimony Monday morning, Pichai took a couple of swipes at Microsoft's MSFT.O browser, Internet Explorer.

Before Google launched its Chrome browser, which competes with the Microsoft product, Pichai said, "The browser market at the time had kind of stagnated.

"They (Microsoft) were not that incented to improve the browser," he added, calling Chrome a "pretty dramatic improvement" when it was launched in 2008.

He also said that Google made it easy to change the Chrome browser if a user wanted to use a search engine that was not Google.

Pichai, who was called as a witness for Google, will likely be asked about the company's investments aimed at keeping its online search engine dominant, especially as smartphones took over, and innovation in search advertising.

The government, in cross-examination, will likely also ask about the billions of dollars paid annually to smartphone makers like Apple AAPL.O and wireless carriers like AT&T T.N to be the default in search on their devices in order to stay on top.

The clout in search makes Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, its biggest revenue source.

Google has argued the revenue share agreements are legal and that it has invested heavily to keep its search and advertising businesses competitive. It has also argued that if people are dissatisfied with default search engines, they can, and do, switch to another search provider.

