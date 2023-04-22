Google CEO Sundar Pichai Receives Compensation Of $226 Mln In 2022

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc's. (GOOGL) Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai compensation surged to $226 million in 2022, boosted by stock award valued at $218 million.

In 2021, he received $6.3 million, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His salary has remained steady at $2 million over the past three years.

The stock award comes on a three-year schedule, and Pichai received compensation package of $281 million in 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat received compensation of $24.45 million, consists of an annual salary of $1 million, stock aards of $22.66 million, non-equity incentive plan compensation of $775 thousand and all other compensation of $15 thousand. Last year, he got $14.66 million, consists of $650 thousand salary, 13.995 million stock awards and all other compensation of $17 thousand.

Prabhakar Raghavan, the senior vice president of Google's knowledge and information, and Philipp Schindler, chief business officer, both received about $37 million in 2022.

Kent Walker, the president, Global Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, Alphabet and Google received $24.45 million in 2022, compared to $14.66 million last year.

In January, Alphabet started cutting about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of its global workforce, to sharpen its focus, reengineer cost base, and direct its talent and capital to highest priorities.

