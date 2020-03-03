US Markets

Google cancels annual developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

Neha Malara Reuters
Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said on Tuesday it has canceled its annual developer event, Google I/O, amid concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community," the company said.

The company had said on Monday would move its annual cloud conference online.

Google becomes the second FAANG member after Facebook Inc FB.O to cancel its conference as the virus, that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, spreads globally.

More new cases of the virus are now appearing outside China. There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in the country.

The event was to take place between May 12 and May 14 and is Google's most important event of the year, where it highlights new services and products.

