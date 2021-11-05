Google Buys Into Financial Services Sector With $1 Billion Investment in CME

Google, a subsidiary of parent company Alphabet Inc., has managed to secure a deal in the coveted financial services sector with major futures exchange CME. Google has invested $1 billion into CME and will host the trading system on its cloud services, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The companies are embarking on a 10-year partnership that will see Google Cloud powering the exchange that has trillions of dollars trading daily, allowing for a more streamlined approach for new users and creating new artificial intelligence technology to monitor market risk, among other roles that the cloud provider will assist CME with regarding the exchange.

At a market cap that exceeds $79 billion, CME has become the most valued exchange operator globally and is a huge win to gain as a client for Google. The financial services sector has been notoriously slow to adopt cloud technology, partially because of the regulations and oversight of the banks and exchanges that operate within the sector, and partially because of security concerns.

The $1 billion investment made by Google was an equity investment in nonvoting shares of convertible, preferred stock and is the single largest transaction that Google has ever made into the industry. Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian said the investment was “a reflection of our commitment to the transformation of the financial system, not just to one company’s infrastructure.”

The transition to the cloud will not be an easy one and comes with a lot of pressures as exchanges transact in trades, price quotes, and sometimes orders in millionths of a second from high-speed trading firms. In addition, steps must be taken to ensure that the system has stability on the cloud, as any outage could have major impacts on the entirety of the financial markets.

“I wanted to be under a technology umbrella that has the bandwidth to allow me to grow my business,” CME chairman and chief executive Terrence Duffy said in an interview with the WSJ. “I’m good at transactional businesses, myself and my team. Google is really good at technology. I think it’s a marriage made in heaven.”

