Google Builds Undersea Cable For Better Internet Connectivity In South America

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google on Wednesday said it was constructing an undersea cable, which would connect countries like United States, Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina, in a bid to improve internet connectivity capacity between the regions.

Named Firmina, the cable will be the longest one in the world, Google said in a statement. It is named after Maria Firmina dos Reis, a famous Brazilian abolitionist, author and intellectual.

The cable will start from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay along the route, the company added.

Google has also in place several measures to prevent issues arising due to power failure. The cable will function entirely on a single power source at one end of the cable in case there are power outages at the other sources, the company added.

Google said in a statement, "Firmina will improve access to Google services for users in South America. With 12 fiber pairs, the cable will carry traffic quickly and securely between North and South America, giving users fast, low-latency access to Google products such as Search, Gmail and YouTube, as well as Google Cloud services."

Google has built the undersea cable in the backdrop of increased demand for internet and cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic has made most of office work, purchasing and almost everything online.

