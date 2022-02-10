Markets
Google breached antitrust law, Russia's FAS says

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Thursday said Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google had breached antitrust law related to suspending and blocking accounts on YouTube.

Google is waiting for the FAS' full decision in order to review it, the TASS news agency reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

