Google breached antitrust law, Russia's FAS says

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on Thursday said Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google had breached antitrust law related to suspending and blocking accounts on YouTube.

Google is waiting for the FAS' full decision in order to review it, the TASS news agency reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)

