US Markets
GOOGL

Google blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Alphabet Inc's Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv.

Adds details

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv.

"In response to a legal request from the Ukrainian government, the RT News app is no longer available for download on Google Play in Ukraine," a Google spokesperson said on Sunday.

The move means that new users will not be able to download the RT News app in Ukraine while current users may still be able to access it but will not get new updates pushed by RT.

Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular