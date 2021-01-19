World Markets
GOOGL

Google backs Indian courier startup Dunzo in $40 mln fundraising

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Indian hyperlocal courier startup Dunzo has raised $40 million from existing investor Google and others, it said on Tuesday, after seeing a surge in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian hyperlocal courier startup Dunzo has raised $40 million from existing investor Google and others, it said on Tuesday, after seeing a surge in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many Indians stayed indoors for much of 2020 because of the health crisis, Dunzo and food-delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy recorded a fresh surge in popularity. Naspers-backed NPNJn.J Swiggy also runs a hyperlocal courier service.

"This capital stems from a year of robust growth amidst the pandemic," Dunzo said in a statement. "As cities reopen, (Dunzo) continues to see strong growth across user segments."

Besides Google, Lightbox, Evolvence, Hana Financial Investment, LGT Lightstone Aspada and Alteria also participated in the fundraising round, the Bengaluru-based company added.

Dunzo allows users to order groceries and other essential items from nearby stores as well as run pick-up and drop errands within the eight cities it operates in.

"As merchants go digital, Dunzo is helping small businesses in their digital transformation journey," said Caesar Sengupta, vice president at Google, which has set aside $10 billion for digital investments in India over five to seven years.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular