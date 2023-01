BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's ShareChat, backed by Google GOOGL.O and Temasek said on Monday it let go of around 20% of its employees.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

