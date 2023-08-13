News & Insights

Google-backed Anthropic raises $100 mln from South Korea's SK Telecom

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 13, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee. for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest telco SK Telecom 017670.KS said it will invest $100 million in U.S. artificial intelligence firm Anthropic to strengthen its telecommunications-driven AI business.

Anthropic, a startup competing with OpenAI in building AI foundation models, is among the most well-funded AI firms, having raised $450 million from investors including Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google and Spark Capital in May.

SK Telecom, which also made a smaller investment in May, said on Sunday that the two companies plan to jointly develop a global telecommunications-oriented multilingual large language model and build an AI platform.

SK Telecom declined to reveal the size of its May investment or the size of its stake in Anthropic.

Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI executives in 2021. Its Claude models are seen as major competitors to OpenAI's GPT-4.

In July, SK Telecom agreed with Deutsche Telekom, e& and Singapore Telecommunications to form an alliance to jointly develop telecommunications-driven AI businesses.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Sam Holmes)

