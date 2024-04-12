Google Axes VPN Service As "People Are Not Using It"

(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) Google announced its decision to shut down VPN services offered in Google One later this year, according to a customer email seen by Android Authority.

The tech giant told 9to5Google that it was forced to take the decision as "people simply weren't using it." The company further said that the deprecation will allow the team to "refocus" and "support more in-demand features with Google One."

Originally, VPN was launched in October 2020 for Android users, and later in 2022 for iOS and Mac users, for providing an "extra layer of online protection" and "peace of mind that your data is safe."

The service was a part of Google One's premium 2TB storage plan, which was priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Last year, Google extended availability of VPN services to all One plan users, in an attempt to make it more affordable and popular.

The company confirmed that Pixel 7 users can continue to use VPN, as a 5-year guarantee of services was given at the time of launch in 2022.

Moreover, a recent VPN upgrade in Pixel 8 device, will be soon introduced to the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold in June.

