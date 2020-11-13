Markets
GOOGL

Google at odds with U.S. over protective order for firms tied to lawsuit -court filing

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Alphabet's Google and the U.S. Justice Department have failed to reach agreement over a protective order for third parties like Microsoft that provided data to the government for its lawsuit against the search and advertising giant.

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and the U.S. Justice Department have failed to reach agreement over a protective order for third parties like Microsoft that provided data to the government for its lawsuit against the search and advertising giant.

Google is pressing for two in-house attorneys to have access to the confidential data while the Justice Department has disagreed, Google said in a court filing on Friday.

In the filing, Google argued it needed the information to prepare an effective defense. It also offered to ensure that any confidential information would be made available solely to two in-house attorneys at the offices of Google's outside counsel or in another secure manner, adding that it would promptly report any disclosure.

The companies, which apart from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O include Oracle Corp ORCL.N, AT&T Inc T.N, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Comcast Corp CMCSA.O and others, have until next Friday to make their proposals for the terms of a protective order.

Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is hearing the Justice Department's case against Google. The government sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL MSFT ORCL T AMZN CMCSA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular