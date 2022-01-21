Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market.

Google said in its court filing that the states failed to show that it illegally worked with Facebook, now Meta FB.O, to counter "header bidding," a technology that publishers developed to make more money from advertising placed on their websites. Facebook has not been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

