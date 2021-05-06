Google Announces New "Hybrid" Plan For Employees

(RTTNews) - Google has announced a new "hybrid" plan at its workplace that will see about 20% of its employees work from home even after its offices reopen later this year.

Google plans to implement several changes to give its employees greater workplace flexibility. Google said that in places where the company was able to reopen offices in a voluntary capacity, nearly 60% of employees chose to come back to the office.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai announced that Google will allow employees to work a hybrid workweek, which would allow some workers to spend three days in the office and two days from "wherever they work best". Employees can also apply to move to another office.

Employees also have the option to apply for completely remote work based on their role and team needs.

"For more than 20 years, our employees have been coming to the office to solve interesting problems — in a cafe, around a whiteboard, or during a pickup game of beach volleyball or cricket. Our campuses have been at the heart of our Google community and the majority of our employees still want to be on campus some of the time. Yet many of us would also enjoy the flexibility of working from home a couple days of week, spending time in another city for part of the year, or even moving there permanently. Google's future workplace will have room for all of these possibilities," Pichai said.

Pichai expects the changes to result in a workforce where around 60% of employees coming to office few days a week, another 20% working at new office locations, and 20% working from home.

Google will also allow its employees to temporarily work from a location other than their main office for up to 4 weeks per year. The company said the it is to give everyone more flexibility around summer and holiday travel.

