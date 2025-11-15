Markets

Google Announces $40 Bln Texas Investment To Expand Cloud And AI Infrastructure

November 15, 2025 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Google announced a $40 billion investment in Texas through 2027, aimed at building new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The funding will support the development of new data center campuses in Armstrong County and Haskell County, strengthening the company's ability to meet growing demand for advanced computing power.

As part of this expansion, Google reaffirmed its commitment to responsible infrastructure growth. The company will bring new energy resources onto the grid, cover operational costs, and support community energy efficiency programs. In Texas, this includes the launch of a $30 million Energy Impact Fund to accelerate local energy initiatives, along with more than 6,200 megawatts of new energy generation and capacity secured through power purchase agreements with energy developers. One of the new Haskell County data centers will be built alongside a solar and battery storage plant, integrating renewable energy directly into operations.

Google also highlighted its focus on workforce development. In partnership with the electrical training ALLIANCE, the company will help train existing electrical workers and more than 1,700 apprentices in Texas by 2030. This initiative is expected to more than double the projected pipeline of new electricians in the state, ensuring that the labor force is prepared to support the construction and operation of next-generation infrastructure.

