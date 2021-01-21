Google and French publishers sign agreement over copyrights
PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and French publishers said on Thursday they had concluded an agreement over copyrights, the first in Europe under which the U.S. tech giant will sign a general framework to pay publishers for content.
Google has only signed individual agreements with a few publications so far, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund Blair)
