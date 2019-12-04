Google and Alphabet's Big CEO & Executive Shakeup

Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG announced Tuesday that its co-founders would step down. Current Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will immediately take over as CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

Meanwhile, Larry Page and Sergey Brin will remain involved with the company that they founded as Stanford University students in 1998. The co-founders had already slowly moved out of the spotlight in recent years and Pichai became more heavily featured. “I’m excited about Alphabet and its long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology,” the new CEO said in prepared remarks.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Larry and Sergey in our new roles. Thanks to them, we have a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration. It’s a strong foundation on which we will continue to build.”

Pichai takes over Alphabet as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny and political backlash for its outsized control over the spread of information and other practices. Google currently controls over 70% of U.S. search advertising and 38% of total digital ad spending, ahead of Facebook FB and Amazon AMZN.

Page and Brin created Alphabet in 2015 as a holding company to separate Google from its smaller businesses, such as driverless car technology and other moonshots.

Google stock is up 26% in 2019 but it has lagged the broader tech industry as Wall Street remains cautious about its current political situation.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.