News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, 15 others subject to EU content rules

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress, Amazon's AMZN.O Marketplace, Apple's APPL.O App Store and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU online content rules as of August, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

The other 16 companies are booking.com BKNG.O, Facebook META.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft's Bing and Zalando ZALG.DE.

Under the landmark rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the companies, all with more than 45 million monthly active users, are required to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

"We consider these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systematically relevant and have special responsibilities to make the internet safer," Breton told reporters.

He said he was checking to see whether another four to five companies fall under the DSA, with a decision expected in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Christina Fincher)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
BKNG
GOOGL
SNAP
MSFT
AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.