Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, 15 others subject to EU content rules

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress, Amazon's AMZN.O Marketplace, Apple's APPL.O App Store and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU online content rules as of August, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

The other 16 companies are booking.com BKNG.O, Facebook META.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft's Bing and Zalando ZALG.DE.

Under the landmark rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the companies, all with more than 45 million monthly active users, are required to do risk management, conduct external and independent auditing, share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

"We consider these 19 online platforms and search engines have become systematically relevant and have special responsibilities to make the internet safer," Breton told reporters.

He said he was checking to see whether another four to five companies fall under the DSA, with a decision expected in the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Christina Fincher)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.