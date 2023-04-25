Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, 15 others subject to EU content rules

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress, Amazon's AMZN.O Marketplace, Apple's APPL.O App Store and 16 other tech companies will be subject to new EU online content rules as of August, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Tuesday.

The other 16 companies are booking.com BKNG.O, Facebook META.O, Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google Maps, Google Play, Google Search, Google Shopping, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Microsoft's Bing and Zalando ZALG.DE.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

