US Markets
GOOGL

Google allows Spotify its own in-app payment option

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday that it would allow Spotify to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot.

March 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Wednesday that it would allow Spotify SPOT.N to use its own payment system in its Android app as part of a new pilot.

Users who have downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify's payment system or with Google Play Billing.

The pilot will allow a small number of participating developers, starting with Spotify, to offer an additional third party billing option next to Google Play's billing system in their apps.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL SPOT AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular