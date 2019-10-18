Google Allows Reporting Traffic Slowdowns From IPhone

(RTTNews) - Google is rolling out new features this week that will enable users to report road incidents such as crashes, speed traps, and traffic slowdown in real time right from their iPhone. This feature, already available on Android, has now been expanded to iOS, Google said in a blog post.

This will allow drivers with an iPhone who use Google Maps to contribute the latest traffic slowdown information that will alert their fellow drivers in the area, thereby helping them change their ride plans accordingly.

The tech giant has also introduced four new types of incidents reporting - construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects on the road like debris. This feature is being rolled out on both iPhone and Android.

For reporting an incident, iPhone users need to simply open Google Maps, tap on the "+" sign inside the speech bubble on the right side of the navigation display, and then on "Add a report."

In addition to traffic incident reporting, Google has added several other features recently to Google Maps.

In October, Google introduced the Incognito Mode for its Google Maps amid rising concerns about user privacy. The search giant also announced a series of new privacy-related features.

Google also recently introduced detailed voice guidance and new types of verbal announcement in Google Maps to help people with visual impairments on their walking trips.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.