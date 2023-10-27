Google agrees to invest up to $2 bln in OpenAI rival Anthropic - WSJ

adds details from report in paragraph 2

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google has agreed to invest up to $2 billion in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google has invested $500 million upfront into the OpenAI rival and agreed to add $1.5 billion more over time, the report said.

The investment would mean that Google, which is already an investor in Anthropic, is charging up in its race against Microsoft MSFT.O, a major backer for ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

