Google Adds Continuous Scrolling To Search On Smartphone

(RTTNews) - Search engine giant Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), is updating Google Search so that mobile users can get more results by just scrolling down. The new feature is going to be available on Google mobile apps on both android and iOS, first in the US starting October 14.

The tech giant announced that it is making changes to improve the browsing experience of the users by making it seamless with the new continuous scrolling option. As of now, after reaching the last result on the page, users have to click on "see more" to get more relevant results.

Niru Anand, the product manager of Search at Google, said via the blog post, "Today, we're making browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. Now, when you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant information."

To elaborate on the reason behind the changes, Anand said, "For example, for broader, more open-ended questions like "What can I do with pumpkins?" you may want to consider more results and inspiration before deciding how to move forward. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn't considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd."

Earlier this year, the company had made changes to their search results to make them appear more "modern". The update revived around five main aspects, information focus, higher legibility, breathing space, use of colors, and a more "Googley" experience. Google has added instrument tuners to its search engines. The tuner inbuilt in the search engine, like any tuner app, works by using the microphone as the input app.

