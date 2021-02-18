US Markets
GOOGL

Google adds Apple's TV app to latest Chromecast device

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O has added Apple Inc's AAPL.O TV app, which includes paid streaming service Apple TV+, to the latest Chromecast TV device, the search giant said on Thursday.

The move comes at a time when Apple has grown warmer to granting access to its services to hardware devices outside its ecosystem, with Chromecast users getting access to its renowned originals like "The Morning Show" and "Greyhound".

Apple in 2019 had made its TV app available on Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Fire TV devices and Roku Inc's ROKU.O platform.

"In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL," Google said in a blogpost.

Google had announced the move late last year, after having said Apple Music would soon be available on Google smart speakers.

The pandemic has seen traditional pay-TV consumers shift increasingly to streaming services for entertainment-on-demand while sheltering at home, boosting subscribers to platforms like Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+ and AT&T Inc-owned T.N HBO Max.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

