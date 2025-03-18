Google To Acquire Wiz, Inc. For $32 Bln In All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, tech giant Google announced its decision to acquire Wiz, Inc., a cloud security platform, for $32 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company expects the acquisition to accelerate cloud security, enhance the ability to use multiple clouds, protect against security threats, and provide automated security platform.

In the pre-market hours, Alphabet's stock is trading at $166.20, down 0.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

