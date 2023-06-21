News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

June 21, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar and Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report in paragraph 2 and background in paragraphs 3-4

June 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google on Tuesday formally filed a complaint to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission saying Microsoft MSFT.O used its dominant position in enterprise software to push customers towards its cloud services, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Microsoft used the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business, Google's complaint said, according to the report.

The U.S. cloud computing business is dominated by four providers that include Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Google GOOGL.O and Oracle ORCL.N.

In March, the FTC had said it is seeking information from the public on the business practices of cloud computing companies, including details on their market power, competition and potential security issues.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
MSFT
AMZN
ORCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.