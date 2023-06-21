Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive cloud practices - The Information

Adds details from the report in paragraph 2 and background in paragraphs 3-4

June 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google on Tuesday formally filed a complaint to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission saying Microsoft MSFT.O used its dominant position in enterprise software to push customers towards its cloud services, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Microsoft used the licensing terms in its Office 365 productivity software to lock customers into separate contracts with its Azure cloud server business, Google's complaint said, according to the report.

The U.S. cloud computing business is dominated by four providers that include Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Google GOOGL.O and Oracle ORCL.N.

In March, the FTC had said it is seeking information from the public on the business practices of cloud computing companies, including details on their market power, competition and potential security issues.

Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com))

