Google Abandons the Home Max Smart Speaker

Google's Home Max is no more. The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) division has stopped manufacturing its attempt at a premium smart speaker to take on Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

According to the website Engadget, Google shut down production of the high-priced audio device and has sold out of its remaining inventory. But because it still produces Nest brand speakers, Google remains in the mix for consumers' ears.

An exploded view of the Home Max speaker. Image source: Google.

The Home Max was launched in 2017 at a price of $300 in a bid to compete against the Sonos Play:5 and Apple's HomePod in high fidelity audio, but sales never really took off. And given Google's more recent focus on improving the sound quality of its Nest Mini and Nest Audio, it was likely a matter of time before the tech giant killed off the device.

All manufacturers have pursued the enhancement of the audio experience on mini devices as the low-cost end of the market begins to blend seamlessly with premium devices. While audiophiles can probably tell the difference, for the vast majority of users, these mini speakers are more than sufficient.

Moreover, Google's Nest is now considered a leading player in this space when it comes to sound quality. Yet competition is becoming fierce as Apple recently released the $99 HomePod Mini and Google's own Nest Audio goes for a similar price.

Earlier this year, Sonos sued both Apple and Google, accusing them of stealing its patented speaker technology for their own sound equipment.

Google says existing Home Max users shouldn't worry, since their devices will still be supported and will continue to receive software updates and security fixes.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (C shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (C shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Sonos Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.