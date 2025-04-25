$GOOGL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOOGL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,588,391,718 of trading volume.

$GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GOOGL:

$GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $18,194,003 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,816 shares for an estimated $3,481,412 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $912,638 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.

$GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,237 institutional investors add shares of $GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 2,033 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GOOGL Government Contracts

We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GOOGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$GOOGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

