GOOGL, MSFT & Others to Watch in Fight Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been causing disruptions in major sectors and economic zones, which has now turned into a full-blown global crisis. In several countries, government has already initiated orders for shutting down education institutions such as schools and colleges, public recreation places like theaters and malls, offices, and factories among others.



Consequently, this has resulted in a demand for technically advanced ways to efficiently manage the virus. This, in turn, has put the spotlight on the technology sector.



We note that tech companies like Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, Samsung SSNLF, Baidu BIDU and ServiceNow NOW are making every effort to capitalize on this urgency in order to help the world in fighting against COVID-19 in a better way.







Technology to Combat COVID-19



The abovementioned companies are focusing on the usage of innovative technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Data Science for the management of COVID-19 crisis.



Additionally, tech giants like Facebook FB and Google are in talks with the U.S. government and public health experts to leverage their user location data in order to keep people safe from this virus. Furthermore, the data can be leveraged to map the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Furthermore, Microsoft, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s charity and Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence have recently introduced an AI-based database, which is known as COVID-19 Open Research Dataset or CORD-19. Notably, the creation of this database was requested by the White House. Notably, CORD-19 is likely to give access to coronavirus related information that in turn will help researchers invent solutions to stop it.



We note that tech companies that are taking initiatives to combat COVID-19 are likely to benefit from the increasing dependence on technology and usage of technology-oriented solutions.



Let’s delve deeper to find out about the different initiatives taken by tech companies to counter the COVID-19-induced situation.

Alphabet’s Remarkable Step



In an attempt to check the spread of coronavirus, Alphabet has taken a noteworthy initiative. Its health-care division called Verily has recently launched COVID-19 screening and testing website under Project Baseline.



Notably, this particular site offers screening and potential free testing of coronavirus. The website requires users to begin with the eligibility questionnaire. Further, it asks users regarding the person willing to take the test, sign a COVID-19 Public Health authorization form that allows Verily to collect their information required for the screening process.



Currently, the project is limited to California residents with special focus on Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Notably, Verily is in talks with the State of California to expand the project further to other counties.



Per Bloomberg, Verily has successfully conducted tests for around 20 people on the very first day of COVID-19 screening.



Apart from this, Alphabet’s search division Google is striving to provide coronavirus related information hub, which will comprise of symptoms, risk factors and testing among others, via another website that is currently at developing stage.



Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Microsoft & Baidu in Fray



Microsoft has also ramped up initiatives to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. It is the first company to unveil a COVID-19 tracker tool.



Notably, the tool is an interactive Bing map, developed by the company’s Bing team. It offers up-to-date infection statistics. Further, users can check the number of cases of each affected country on the tracker. Moreover, the tool provides access to various coronavirus related articles and other information.



Furthermore, Microsoft has aggregated data on its latest tracker from the World Health Organization ("WHO"), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ("ECDC"), and Wikipedia.

Additionally, the company's AI initiatives in regard to coronavirus fight remain noteworthy.



Additionally, the company’s AI initiatives in regard to coronavirus fight remain noteworthy.







Meanwhile, Baidu has allowed access to its Linearfold algorithm to the scientific and medical teams in their fight against the pandemic. Further, the company's AI scientists are leveraging this algorithm for the secondary structure prediction of Covid-19 RNA sequence.



ServiceNow, Samsung & Apple Doing Their Bit



ServiceNow has rolled out a customer care plan in a bid to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Further, this company unveiled four community apps for the betterment of both public and private sector customers.



These apps ensure self-reporting, exposure management and emergency outreach during this pandemic.



Samsung has launched Galaxy Sanitizing Service that utilizes UV-C light instead of harsh chemical to sanitize the Galaxy phones, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Buds, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Notably, the service is currently available for free via Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores in 19 countries.



Meanwhile, Apple has unveiled a new COVID-19 section in Apple News in a bid to offer latest verified reports from trusted sources. Further, this company has taken strong measures to scrutinize the data provides by COVID-19 related apps in AppStore.



