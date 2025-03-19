GOOGL to Buy Wiz for $32B: Smart Move for the Stock or a Risky Bet?

Alphabet GOOGL is set to acquire Wiz for a whopping $32 billion in a deal that will enhance Google Cloud’s security offerings. The Google-Wiz combination will offer security offerings that are supported on multi-cloud and are expected to tackle threats emerging from the advancement of AI, prevent breaches and help enterprises respond to breaches more efficiently. Wiz has a stellar clientele with its cloud security platform currently used by Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Oracle ORCL.



The $32 billion deal is the largest in Alphabet’s history and is much higher than the $6.1 billion GOOGL spent on cybersecurity provider Mandiant in 2022. The Wiz buyout reflects the growing importance of Google Cloud in the company’s growth plans. The segment accounted for 12.4% of total revenues in 2024, growing 30.6% over 2023, better than the 26% growth it registered in 2023 over 2022.



However, the acquisition news seemed less palatable to investors as GOOGL shares fell 2.2% to close at $160.67 on Tuesday, which was an overreaction in our view. Although the buyout price is quite lofty, given GOOGL’s strong cash balance of $95.68 billion, it should provide some relief to investors.



Alphabet shares have declined 15.1% year to date due to sluggish cloud growth and higher investments. GOOGL is suffering from a lack of capacity, and until new capacity comes online in 2025, cloud revenues are expected to see increased variability. The company now expects to invest roughly $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, which is aimed at building up technical infrastructure, primarily for servers, followed by data centers and networking.

GOOGL Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We believe the addition of Wiz to Google Cloud will boost competitive prowess against the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the cloud computing space.

Expanding AI Portfolio to Boost GOOGL’s Prospects

Alphabet is leveraging AI to attract new clients, win larger deals and deepen product adoption among existing customers. GOOGL’s Gemini models, along with Generative AI (Gen AI) video and image generation models, Veo 2 and Imagen 2, are currently used by more than 4.4 billion developers across products and platforms.



Last week, Alphabet introduced new and upgraded features to Gemini users, including Deep Research on 2.0 Flash Thinking, Gems, apps and personalization. The 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model supports file upload and is much more efficient and speedier. GOOGL upgraded Deep Research with Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, which enhances Gemini’s capabilities across all “research stages — from planning and searching to reasoning, analyzing and reporting — creating higher-quality, multi-page reports that are more detailed and insightful.”



Alphabet is promoting Gemini as a personal AI-powered assistant with the addition of a new and experimental capability called personalization, powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. The personalization feature connects Gemini with Google apps and services, including Search, enabling the model to deliver appropriate responses. GOOGL is now making Gemini available to mobile users, replacing the classic Google Assistant.



AI is powering Search. Circle to Search is driving additional Search and is gaining popularity among younger users. Vertex usage increased 20 times in 2024, with strong developer adoption of Gemini Flash, Gemini 2.0, Imagen 3 and Veo. GOOGL recently launched Gemma 3, a collection of lightweight, state-of-the-art open models that can run on a single GPU or TPU.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Show Steady Trend for GOOGL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.02 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 6.88% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.90 per share, steady over the past 30 days, suggesting 10.7% year-over-year growth.



Alphabet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.57%.



Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

GOOGL Stock is Overvalued

The Value Score of C suggests a stretched valuation for Alphabet at this moment.



Alphabet stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 6.83X compared with the industry’s 5.56X.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOOGL shares are trading below the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend.

GOOGL Shares Trade Below 50-Day & 200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet’s growing GenAI capabilities and significant investments in cloud computing present a potential catalyst for the future amid stiff competition in the cloud space and increasing regulatory headwinds. GOOGL’s dominant position in the search engine market and strong position in the cloud are long-term drivers.



Alphabet is facing increasing regulatory headwinds and global scrutiny over its search dominance. Google’s alleged wrong practices constitute the utilization of Android to promote its own search engine unfairly. It is facing several lawsuits regarding data privacy, competition practices, AI usage and copyright issues in several countries across the globe.



Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

