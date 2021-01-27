Markets
GT

Goodyear Ventures Adds Starship Technologies To Investment Portfolio - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) said Wednesday that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio.

The company noted that Goodyear Ventures has joined multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers.

Goodyear Tire noted that the investment approach of Goodyear Ventures focuses on several themes shaping mobility, including electric and autonomous technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular