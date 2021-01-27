Goodyear Ventures Adds Starship Technologies To Investment Portfolio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) said Wednesday that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio.

The company noted that Goodyear Ventures has joined multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers.

Goodyear Tire noted that the investment approach of Goodyear Ventures focuses on several themes shaping mobility, including electric and autonomous technologies.

